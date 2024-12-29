sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:25 IST, December 29th 2024

BREAKING: Delhi Shivers At 9 Degrees Celsius Amid Dense Fog

Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

A layer of fog covers the National Capital as the cold wave grips the city.
Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius | Image: ANI/ Twitter

Delhi Weather: Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  

The IMD also predicted very dense fog throughout the day, with relative humidity at 56%. 

Visuals from the city showed thick fog covering several areas, reducing visibility and making it difficult for commuters.  

Updated 09:33 IST, December 29th 2024