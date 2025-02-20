BREAKING: Delhi Women to Receive Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid by March 8, Promises CM-Designate Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise on providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.

The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power.

Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority.