BREAKING: Delhi Women to Receive Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid by March 8, Promises CM-Designate Rekha Gupta

Updated 10:33 IST, February 20th 2025
Delhi Women to Receive Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid by March 8, Promises CM-Designate Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta announced that the BJP provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise on providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.
The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.
Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power.
Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority.
"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said. March 8 is observed as the International Women's Day.
