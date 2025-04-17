BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis Summoned by HC Over 2024 Assembly Poll Win Challenge

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been summoned by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court in response to a petition contesting his 2024 election victory from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency.

The petition was filed by Congress leader Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who lost to Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes in the November 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In his plea, Gudadhe has alleged procedural lapses and corrupt practices during the electoral process, urging the court to declare the BJP leader’s victory “null and void.”

The matter is being heard by Justice Pravin Patil, who has issued the summons to Fadnavis. The case is scheduled for hearing on May 8. Gudadhe’s legal team, including advocates Pavan Dahat and AB Moon, has claimed that several mandatory provisions of the election process were not followed during the polling and counting stages.

The 2024 assembly elections saw the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, achieve a sweeping victory by securing 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Following this result, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister.