Leadership Transition: DK Shivakumar Likely To Take Oath As Karnataka CM on June 3

New Delhi: Karnataka is poised for a significant leadership transition as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar prepares to take the oath of office on June 3, following the formal acceptance of Chief Minister's Siddaramaiah’s resignation, as per sources.

The handover, which marks the conclusion of a high-stakes internal power-sharing arrangement within the state Congress, is set to be formalized today as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meets in Bengaluru to elect its new leader, paving the way for Shivakumar’s elevation to the top post.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday officially resigned from his post, formally ending weeks of intense speculation over a leadership transition in the Congress government.

The resignation was submitted to the Governor’s office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru around 3 PM. Since Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot is currently out of station, Governor’s Secretary Prabhushankar received the resignation letter on his behalf.

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Shortly after submitting the resignation, Siddaramaiah left Lok Bhavan and confirmed that he had stepped down following directions from the Congress high command.

Widely recognized as one of the party’s most influential figures in the state, Shivakumar is expected to be unanimously elected as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in recognition of his pivotal role in revitalizing the party's foundation in Karnataka.

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Following his formal resignation, Siddaramaiah traveled to New Delhi to meet with senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The meetings, held at a critical juncture for the state's leadership transition, focused on the formation of the new government and discussions regarding Siddaramaiah’s future role within the party.