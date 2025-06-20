BREAKING | ‘Donald Trump Asked Me to Come to Washington But…’: PM Modi Reveals Why He ‘Politely’ Declined US Invite After Canada Trip

‘Donald Trump Asked Me to Come to Washington But…’: PM Modi Reveals Why He ‘Politely’ Declined US Invite After Canada Trip | Image: PTI, AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he politely declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington following his recent participation in the G7 Summit in Canada.

Speaking during a public address in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi shared the details of the call from Trump.

“Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence,” PM Modi recounted.

“I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu and hence I politely declined his invitation. Your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land,” he said.