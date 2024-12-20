BREAKING: DPS in Delhi's Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

New Delhi: In the latest in the series of bomb threats to schools in the national capital, Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka received a threat on Friday. The bomb threat triggered panic in the area, sending authorities on a tizzy.

This was sixth such incident in 10 days. Soon after the information was received, an emergency response team as rushed to the spot in the south west part of the capital. It is learnt that the classes have been shifted to online mode.

As a response to the threat, the school premises have been evacuated and a probe is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two schools in the South Delhi and North West Delhi got bomb threats.

Indian Public School in South Delhi and Crescent Public School in North West Delhi were among the schools that received these threats. In a similar incident on December 14, several schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, received bomb threat emails.