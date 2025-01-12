sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent India At Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Published 10:22 IST, January 12th 2025

BREAKING: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent India At Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony

EAM S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi, India: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20th. During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet key members of the incoming Trump Administration and other global leaders attending the event. 

Updated 10:34 IST, January 12th 2025

Donald Trump S. Jaishankar