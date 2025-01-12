Published 10:22 IST, January 12th 2025
BREAKING: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent India At Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony
EAM S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jaishankar-Trump | Image: Jaishankar-Trump
New Delhi, India: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20th. During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet key members of the incoming Trump Administration and other global leaders attending the event.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:34 IST, January 12th 2025