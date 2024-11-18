sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 21:22 IST, November 18th 2024

4.0 Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Kutch, No Casualties Reported

Three days after Patan, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Earthquake
Three days after Patan, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:05 IST, November 18th 2024

Gujarat