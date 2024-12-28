Published 19:48 IST, December 28th 2024
Breaking: Earthquake Jolts Parts of Kashmir Valley
An earthquake has struck parts of the Kashmir Valley, marking the third tremor in the region within the last 24 hours.
Srinagar: An earthquake has struck parts of the Kashmir Valley, marking the third tremor in the region within the last 24 hours. The tremor, felt across several areas, has caused panic among residents, though there are no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
Earthquake tremors were felt in Anantnag, Kulgam, and several other areas of South Kashmir at around 7:33 PM on Saturday.
Authorities are assessing the situation, and emergency teams are on standby.
This follows two earlier quakes, raising concerns about seismic activity in the region.
