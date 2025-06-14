Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan

Updated 14 June 2025 at 21:27 IST
Islamabad: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan on Saturday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Pakistan at 6.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. As per reports, the tremors were felt in several parts of the country.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at latitude 26.11 N and longitude 63.78 E.
In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."
The local media stated that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.
Published 14 June 2025 at 20:15 IST