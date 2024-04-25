Updated April 25th, 2024 at 19:06 IST
Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Sirsa in Haryana
An earthquake of magnitude:3.2 hit the state of Haryana on Thursday evening.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Sirsa in Haryana | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude:3.2 hit the state of Haryana on Thursday evening. The National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 25-04-2024, 18:10:20 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 74.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Sirsa, Haryana, India.”
This is a developing story.
