Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude:3.2 hit the state of Haryana on Thursday evening. The National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 25-04-2024, 18:10:20 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 74.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Sirsa, Haryana, India.”

This is a developing story.