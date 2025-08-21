Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Kashmir's Kupwara

Updated 21 August 2025 at 14:41 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted north Kashmir at 1:41 pm (IST) today. The epicenter of the earthquake was Kupwara and it was at a depth of 5 Kilometres.
National Center for Seismology, in a post on X, wrote, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/08/2025 13:41:33 IST, Lat: 34.68 N, Long: 74.39 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir."
The extent of damage has not been known yet. No casualties have been reported so far.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 21 August 2025 at 14:01 IST