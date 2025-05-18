Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley at 05:06:33 IST today, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a latitude of 29.03°N and a longitude of 95.78°E, at a depth of 10 km.

This comes a day after another earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, hit the Dibang Valley at 3:11 PM on Saturday. That quake had a depth of 12 km and was recorded at latitude 28.78°N and longitude 95.70°E, according to the NCS.