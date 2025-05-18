Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley

Updated May 18th 2025, 08:27 IST

Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley

The earthquake occurred at a latitude of 29.03°N and a longitude of 95.78°E, at a depth of 10 km.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley
Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley | Image: X, National Centre for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley at 05:06:33 IST today, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a latitude of 29.03°N and a longitude of 95.78°E, at a depth of 10 km.

This comes a day after another earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, hit the Dibang Valley at 3:11 PM on Saturday. That quake had a depth of 12 km and was recorded at latitude 28.78°N and longitude 95.70°E, according to the NCS.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 18th 2025, 08:20 IST