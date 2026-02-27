BREAKING: Earthquake Of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt Across City, No Casualties Reported

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm, with tremors felt across several parts of the city. Seismic data from EMSC confirmed the quake. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

According to National Earthquake Information Center, U.S. Geological Survey -- Golden, United States (NEIC), an earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the tremors shook Kolkata and entire West Bengal. According to the centre, the source parameters are as follows:

Date time 2026-02-27 07:52:24.8 UTC

Location 22.451 ; 89.139

Depth 10 km

Distance 47 km NE of Gosāba, India / pop: 222,000 / local time: 13:22:24.8 2026-02-27

29 km SSE of Sātkhira, Bangladesh / pop: 128,000 / local time: 13:52:24.8 2026-02-27