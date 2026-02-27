Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Earthquake Of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt Across City, No Casualties Reported

Updated 27 February 2026 at 14:10 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake Of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt Across City, No Casualties Reported

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm, with tremors felt across several parts of the city. Seismic data from EMSC confirmed the quake. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Deepti Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata
Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata | Image: Republic

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm, with tremors felt across several parts of the city. Seismic data from EMSC confirmed the quake. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

People standing outdoors after 4.9 magnitude earthquake tremors hit Kolkata city.

According to National Earthquake Information Center, U.S. Geological Survey -- Golden, United States (NEIC), an earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the tremors shook Kolkata and entire West Bengal. According to the centre, the source parameters are as follows:
Date time    2026-02-27 07:52:24.8 UTC
Location    22.451 ; 89.139
Depth    10 km
Distance    47 km NE of Gosāba, India / pop: 222,000 / local time: 13:22:24.8 2026-02-27
29 km SSE of Sātkhira, Bangladesh / pop: 128,000 / local time: 13:52:24.8 2026-02-27

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 27 February 2026 at 13:40 IST