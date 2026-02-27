Updated 27 February 2026 at 14:10 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake Of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt Across City, No Casualties Reported
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kolkata around 1:30 pm, with tremors felt across several parts of the city. Seismic data from EMSC confirmed the quake. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.
- India News
People standing outdoors after 4.9 magnitude earthquake tremors hit Kolkata city.
According to National Earthquake Information Center, U.S. Geological Survey -- Golden, United States (NEIC), an earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the tremors shook Kolkata and entire West Bengal. According to the centre, the source parameters are as follows:
Date time 2026-02-27 07:52:24.8 UTC
Location 22.451 ; 89.139
Depth 10 km
Distance 47 km NE of Gosāba, India / pop: 222,000 / local time: 13:22:24.8 2026-02-27
29 km SSE of Sātkhira, Bangladesh / pop: 128,000 / local time: 13:52:24.8 2026-02-27
This is a developing story.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 13:40 IST