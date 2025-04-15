Gandhis in Deep Trouble as Sonia and Rahul Chargesheeted in National Herald Case

National Herald Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, naming Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi , and other leaders including its overseas Chief Sam Pitroda. The court will hear the matter on April 25. The chargesheet filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is based on allegations of fraudulent property acquisition, financial mismanagement, and the generation of proceeds from crime.

“A fresh prosecution complaint under sections 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 for commission of offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 read with section 70 and punishable under section 4 of PMLA, 2002 filed by the ED, has been received by way of assignment," read the special judge’s order.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday announced that it has issued possession notices for immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore, previously attached in the case. The ED said that the notices were served at three key AJL premises Herald House at ITO in Delhi, a building in Bandra, Mumbai, and another property on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow.

These notices, which direct the vacation of premises, were affixed at the properties on Friday. The seizure process has been initiated under Section 8 and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED, the properties were provisionally attached in November 2023 following “extensive investigation” that exposed the generation, possession, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 988 crore. The attachment, which also included shares worth Rs 90.2 crore, was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority on April 10, 2024.

What is the National Herald Money Laundering Case?

The National Herald money laundering case revolves around allegations that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders were involved in fraudulent activities related to the ownership and control of properties owned by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have previously been questioned in connection with the investigation. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was last interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2022, while his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was questioned about her role in the day-to-day operations of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), the company connected to the case.

The investigation has focused on the Gandhi family's ownership of YIL and its shareholding in AJL.