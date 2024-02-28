ED Issues 8th Summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Scam Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued 8th summon to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, February 27, a day after he skipped the seventh summon in a money laundering case linked to the liquor scam.

ED has asked Kejriwal to depose before the agency on March 4 for questioning.

Kejriwal Has Skipped 7 Summons Till Now

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

As a fresh summon was issued on Tuesday, the AAP said that the central agency must refrain from summoning Kejriwal as the matter is in court. “It's surprising that the ED has moved to the court with regard to the summons. The court was hearing the matter. However, without waiting for the court, the ED is sending summons after summons,” said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16. The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

BJP Slams Kejriwal

The BJP has strongly reacted to Kejriwal's decision to skip ED summons. “It is very disheartening that the Delhi CM - who himself is sitting on a Constitutional post - is not abiding by the law. Arvind Kejriwal claims to be an honest person, this is a chance for you, appear before the probe agency and reveal whether you are involved in the liquor scam or not,” said BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva.