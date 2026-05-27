ED Raids Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence, 12 Other Locations In Money Laundering Case Against Daughter T Veena’s IT Firm

In an early morning action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a money laundering case linked to his daughter’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions.

A 12-member ED team reached Vijayan’s house at Bakery Junction early in the morning and began searches as part of the ongoing probe.

The action comes after the ED registered a money laundering case against Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena.

The investigative agency is probing alleged payments of Rs 1.72 crore made by state-owned Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions between 2017 and 2020.

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The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board had reportedly observed that the payments were made on a monthly basis despite no services allegedly being provided by the firm. The board also noted that Exalogic Solutions failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the transactions.

Apart from Vijayan’s residence, the ED is conducting raids at 12 locations linked to the case. Searches are also underway at locations connected to former minister Muhammad Riyaz, the CMRL office and several other premises.

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The ED had earlier registered the case and initiated a probe based on findings related to the financial transactions. Further investigation is currently underway.