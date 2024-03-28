×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

BREAKING: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife in Connection With FEMA Case

The raids were conducted over a span of 2 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the property of a distant relative of Arvind Kejriwal's wife in connection with an old FEMA case. The raids were conducted over a span of 2 days. The raids started at 8 am on March 26 and ended at 6 pm on March 27, according to our sources. The house where the raids were conducted belonged to SP Gupta. Gupta is a resident of Delhi's Sunder Nagar area. Kejriwal has been in the thick of things with the Enforcement Directorate summoning 3 AAP leaders from Goa, including state unit chief Amit Palekar. According to ED chargesheet, AAP used proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 45 crore for Goa poll campaign out of the Rs 100 crore kickback received from the K Kavitha-led South Lobby.

Meanwhile, a PIL seeking removal of Delhi CM, was filed. The Delhi HC is slated to hear case today. In the PIL filed, the text read, “Continuance of Kejriwal has degraded the credibility and image of the govt of the NCT of Delhi.”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', saying the matter raises important issues that cannot be "summarily" decided without seeking the agency's stand.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand granted to ED and asked the agency to file its response, including on interim relief, before April 2.

The judge, in the order, stated that the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.

Seeking relief for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said he was arrested based on "uncorroborated" statements of two co-accused and called them "Jaichands and Trojan horses" for their "betrayal".

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

