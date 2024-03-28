Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
BREAKING: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife in Connection With FEMA Case
The raids were conducted over a span of 2 days.
New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the property of a distant relative of Arvind Kejriwal's wife in connection with an old FEMA case. The raids were conducted over a span of 2 days. The raids started at 8 am on March 26 and ended at 6 pm on March 27, according to our sources. The house where the raids were conducted belonged to SP Gupta. Gupta is a resident of Delhi's Sunder Nagar area.
