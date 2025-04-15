ED Summons Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra Again in Haryana Land Deal Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, in the money laundering probe in connection with the Shikhopur land deal case in Haryana.

This is the second summons issued to Robert Vadra. He already skipped the first summons issued on April 8. He has now been asked to present himself for questioning as the investigative agency continues its probe into suspected financial irregularities linked to his company, Skylight Hospitality.

Officials are examining the money trail behind the profit and suspect the transaction may involve money laundering.

Republic Confronts Robert Vadra

Republic Media Network on Tuesday confronted Robert Vadra as he visited the ED office. When asked why he evaded the first summons, he said, "No one is evading anything. Look at it, I'm here today. Look at it now."

What Are the Allegations

The controversy surrounds alleged collusion between Haryana-cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka, Robert Vadra, and Skylight Hospitality.

The key asset in question is the Shikohpur land, which witnessed a surge in value after the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government granted Change of Land Use (CLU) permission. This approval is believed to have significantly enhanced the land’s market value before it was sold to DLF.

In 2012, Khemka intervened by cancelling the mutation of the land deal. However, the Congress-led state government later gave Vadra a clean chit. Khemka maintained his objections in a report submitted in May 2013, alleging that details in Skylight Hospitality’s financial documents were misleading.

"The bank balance is wrongly shown as book overdraft (OD) of Rs 7,94,00,000," the report stated. Khemka further wrote, "This was a false statement."

He clarified that, as of March 31, 2008, Omkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd was a creditor to Skylight to the tune of Rs 7.95 crore, and the actual bank balance was just Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, he noted that the cheque supposedly paid to Omkareshwar Properties as land payment “does not belong to M/s Sky Light Hospitality.”