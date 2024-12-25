BREAKING: Egg Thrown At BJP Leader Munirathna In Bengaluru, Act Caught On Camera

Egg Thrown At BJP Leader Munirathna In Bengaluru, Act Caught On Camera | Image: X

Bengaluru: An egg was thrown at BJP MLA Munirathna during an event on Wednesday. Three individuals have been arrested, police confirmed.

The incident occurred during a program commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nandini Layout.

According to police, the egg was hurled at Munirathna by unidentified miscreants.

Munirathna accused Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, his brother and former MP D K Suresh, and their associates of orchestrating the incident.

“This was an attempt on my life,” the MLA alleged. “Nearly 150 people were brought to finish me off. If not for my supporters and the police, I might not have survived. D K Shivakumar, D K Suresh, and others were involved in this conspiracy,” he claimed.

Denying the accusations, Shivakumar, who was in Belagavi for preparations related to the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, dismissed Munirathna's claims as baseless.

“My focus is on the Congress centenary event. Such allegations are ridiculous,” Shivakumar said.

Suresh also rejected the claims, accusing Munirathna of fabricating the attack. “Munirathna has been threatening Congress workers in his area and has likely staged this incident to divert attention from his actions,” Suresh stated.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of three individuals connected to the incident and said investigations are ongoing to determine their motives.

“Three suspects are in custody. The investigation will reveal further details,” he told reporters.

The incident drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemned the attack, calling it a disgrace to Karnataka’s political ethos.

“This is not just an attack on Munirathna but an insult to democracy. Power should not be misused to target political opponents,” Vijayendra said.