BREAKING: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Take Oath As Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra | Image: PTI
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday ending all the suspense over him being part of the government.
