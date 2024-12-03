Published 13:29 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde Visits Hospital for Routine Checkup, On Health Query Says 'Bhadhiya Hai'
Maharashtra's Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been hospitalised in Thane amid Maharashtra CM name suspense and key Mahayuti meet today.
Thane: Eknath Shinde , who has reportedly been unwell for the past few days and has also been pushing the Mahayuti meeting for the same, has now been hospitalised in Thane. This update comes amid the suspense regarding the name of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and tussle over Cabinet portfolios.
Eknath Shinde Hospitalised in Thane's Jupiter Hospital
Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's health has deteriorated and he has been rushed to the Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The doctors have advised a complete medical examination and has also advised medical tests for the politician as there were no signs of improvement in his health.
Mahayuti Meet Likely to be Pushed Further
The key Mahayuti meeting, that was being pushed and was scheduled for today, may be pushed further after Eknath Shinde's hospitalisation in Thane. Initial reports suggested that the Mahayuti meet, to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation, would take place today after 3:00 pm, in Eknath Shinde's attendance.
What Has Happened to Eknath Shinde?
Eknath Shinde cancelled the Mahayuti meeting a few days ago to go to his native village, where he fell ill - he was suffering from fever. Reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Saturday, following which, his doctors advised him to take complete rest. Notably, Shinde fell sick after arriving at his native village, Satara. His family doctor, Dr Parte had said that the Shiv Sena leader had a viral infection; as of now, Eknath Shinde is in Thane and is focussing on his health.
Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Name Announcement
The Mahayuti Alliance emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 and ever since the landslide victory, all eyes are on the BJP -led alliance, to know the name of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Two names had come up for the Maharashtra CM face - Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde and as per top BJP leaders, Fadnavis is set to take over as CM. While an official announcement is yet to be made and the suspense over Maharashtra CM name continues, preparations for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the oath ceremony and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has also been invited for it. The Maharashtra CM Name Announcement is expected to be made by the evening of December 4.
Updated 15:02 IST, December 3rd 2024