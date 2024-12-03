Eknath Shinde Visits Hospital for Routine Checkup, On Health Query Says 'Bhadhiya Hai'

Thane: Eknath Shinde , who has reportedly been unwell for the past few days and has also been pushing the Mahayuti meeting for the same, has now been hospitalised in Thane. This update comes amid the suspense regarding the name of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and tussle over Cabinet portfolios.

Eknath Shinde Hospitalised in Thane's Jupiter Hospital

Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's health has deteriorated and he has been rushed to the Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The doctors have advised a complete medical examination and has also advised medical tests for the politician as there were no signs of improvement in his health.

Mahayuti Meet Likely to be Pushed Further

The key Mahayuti meeting, that was being pushed and was scheduled for today, may be pushed further after Eknath Shinde's hospitalisation in Thane. Initial reports suggested that the Mahayuti meet, to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation, would take place today after 3:00 pm, in Eknath Shinde's attendance.

What Has Happened to Eknath Shinde?

Eknath Shinde cancelled the Mahayuti meeting a few days ago to go to his native village, where he fell ill - he was suffering from fever. Reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Saturday, following which, his doctors advised him to take complete rest. Notably, Shinde fell sick after arriving at his native village, Satara. His family doctor, Dr Parte had said that the Shiv Sena leader had a viral infection; as of now, Eknath Shinde is in Thane and is focussing on his health.

Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Name Announcement