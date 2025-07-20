BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces In J-K's Kishtwar

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces In J-K's Kishtwar | Image: Republic

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dachhan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammad group are said to be trapped in the encounter.

The exchange of fire took place in a forest area in Kishtwar.

The gunfight occurred when Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area, on basis of inputs. The terrorists opened fire on seeing them.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to sources.

The security forces are carrying out intensive search operations in the area to track down the terrorists and neutralise them.