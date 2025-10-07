BREAKING: Encounter Erupts In Rajouri's Kandi Area As Security Forces Engage With 2-3 Terrorists

Rajouri: A fierce gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF launched a joint operation to apprehend 2-3 terrorists believed to be hiding in the forests. The encounter began after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area and immediately cordoned off the region.

According to reports, the terrorists are heavily armed and have taken shelter in a dense forest on a treacherous mountain. The area is near Baji Sahab Darbar on Bravi link road in Kalakote, around 95 km from the Line of Control (LoC), suggesting that the terrorists were guided to this location and are receiving logistical support from sympathizers. The security forces have located the terrorists, and efforts are being made to neutralize the threat, with additional reinforcements rushed to the area.