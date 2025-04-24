Ex-Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi Arrested in Jal Jeevan Mission ‘Scam’

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Mahesh Joshi, former Rajasthan Minister and senior Congress leader, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Joshi, a close associate of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was taken into custody after being questioned by ED officials in Jaipur.

Joshi served as the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister in the Gehlot-led Congress government, where he allegedly misused his official position in a corruption scheme that has sparked a major investigation.

Allegations of Misappropriation of Funds

The case dates back to November of the previous year when the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR against Joshi and 22 others.

The ACB's investigation accused Joshi of misappropriating funds meant for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, a central government initiative aimed at providing safe drinking water through household tap connections.

According to the FIR, Joshi was involved in misusing his official powers by colluding with officials and contractors in the PHED. The allegations specifically relate to embezzlement of funds, with the involvement of several officials and contractors in the corrupt practices tied to the mission's execution in the state.

Jal Jeevan Mission and the Role of PHED

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by the central government, seeks to ensure the provision of safe and adequate drinking water to all households in rural areas across India, with a focus on tap water connections.

In Rajasthan, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has been the agency responsible for implementing this ambitious scheme.

ED Conducts Multiple Searches, Arrests Middleman and Contractors

The Enforcement Directorate has been actively pursuing the case, conducting multiple searches in Rajasthan, including at Joshi’s premises.