Explosion Inside Mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed; CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds

A blast occurred in a mosque in Maharashtra ’s Beed district in the early hours of Sunday morning. The explosion was reportedly of low intensity, and no casualties were reported. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. at Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31.

The Beed police stated that they have arrested two individuals in connection with the explosion. The blast was triggered when one of the accused placed gelatin sticks inside the religious structure, causing damage to the flooring and parts of the mosque.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vijay Rama Gavhane (22) and Sriram Ashok Sagde (24).

The incident sparked tensions in the area, leading to heavy security deployment to maintain law and order in the village. The Talawada police were alerted around 4:00 a.m. by the village head.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, along with other senior officials, reached the scene. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and a forensic science team were also dispatched to the site for investigation.

SP Navneet Kanwat confirmed that the two accused have been arrested and assured that appropriate action will be taken against them.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to the Explosion

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated:

“The information has been received; details regarding the perpetrators have also been gathered. The concerned SP will provide further updates.”

According to a report by news agency PTI, a clash had broken out between two religious groups on Saturday night during a ‘Sandal’ procession in the village. A joint celebration, in keeping with village traditions, was scheduled for Gudi Padwa and Eid on Sunday morning when the accused allegedly attempted to damage the mosque.