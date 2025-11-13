BREAKING: Explosion Near Delhi’s Radisson Hotel In Mahipalpur; Police, Fire Brigade Rush To Spot

An explosion was heard near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning. The fire brigade received a call about the incident at 9:18 AM, and police teams have reached the spot to investigate the cause.



The Fire Department said it received a call about the incident at 9:18 AM and promptly sent three fire engines to the site. Delhi Police later inspected the area and confirmed that no suspicious object was found.



Delhi Red Fort Blast

The incident comes just three days after the deadly explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. The powerful blast, which took place in one of Delhi’s busiest areas, shattered shopfronts and sent shockwaves across the capital. The Red Fort attack has already been labeled a “high-intensity terror act” by officials, who suspect a well-planned operation behind it.

Timeline of the Bomber’s Movement on November 10

Authorities tracking the Red Fort case have reconstructed the suspect’s movements leading up to the blast:

8:04 AM: Car entered Delhi via Badarpur toll booth.

8:20 AM: Spotted at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area.

3:19 PM: Entered Red Fort parking area, remained there for around three hours.

6:22 PM: Car exited the parking area.

6:52 PM: Explosion occurred near Red Fort while the car was still moving.



Investigators Probe Larger Terror Conspiracy

According to intelligence sources, the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast has revealed a broader terror network planning serial attacks in four Indian cities. Around eight suspects were allegedly part of the conspiracy, communicating through encrypted apps and using code words like “shipments” and “packages” to refer to explosive materials.