Explosion Near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Similar to CRPF School Blast Case in Same Area

New Delhi: An explosion has been reported in the national capital today, outside a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi. As per sources, a PCR call was made around 11:48 am to fire brigade vans; an investigation is being carried out by the Delhi Police, to determine the cause of the blast.

Explosion Near Sweet Shop in Prashant Vihar

A low-intensity blast has been reported outside Bansi Sweets in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area. The Delhi Police is yet to confirm whether the explosion was a cylinder blast or if it was a suspicious blast and an investigation is underway.

1 Person Injured in Delhi Blast, Investigation Underway

In this explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, one person has reportedly been injured. The blast occurred near an auto-rickshaw and it is the rickshaw's driver who has been injured. As per latest information, the police has recovered a white powder substance from the blast site.