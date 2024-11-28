Published 14:01 IST, November 28th 2024
Explosion Near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Similar to CRPF School Blast Case in Same Area
An explosion has been reported outside a sweet shop in the Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi; a probe is underway and further details are awaited.
New Delhi: An explosion has been reported in the national capital today, outside a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi. As per sources, a PCR call was made around 11:48 am to fire brigade vans; an investigation is being carried out by the Delhi Police, to determine the cause of the blast.
Explosion Near Sweet Shop in Prashant Vihar
A low-intensity blast has been reported outside Bansi Sweets in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area. The Delhi Police is yet to confirm whether the explosion was a cylinder blast or if it was a suspicious blast and an investigation is underway.
1 Person Injured in Delhi Blast, Investigation Underway
In this explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, one person has reportedly been injured. The blast occurred near an auto-rickshaw and it is the rickshaw's driver who has been injured. As per latest information, the police has recovered a white powder substance from the blast site.
This blast comes a month after the explosion outside a CRPF school in the same area; this latest explosion has occurred just a few metres away from the school. A blast was reported outside the CRPF School in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on October 20. The fire department was alerted around 7:50 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire brigades. However, no fire or damage to the boundary wall was detected.
12:44 IST, November 28th 2024