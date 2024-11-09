Published 16:40 IST, November 9th 2024
Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth More Than Rs 60 Lakh Seized In Guwahati, One Nabbed
In a major success for the law enforcement agencies, fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 60.58 Lakh were seized in Guwahati. One person has been arrested.
Man Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 60.58 Lakh In Guwahati | Image: ANI
