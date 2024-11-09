sb.scorecardresearch
  • Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth More Than Rs 60 Lakh Seized In Guwahati, One Nabbed

Published 16:40 IST, November 9th 2024

Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth More Than Rs 60 Lakh Seized In Guwahati, One Nabbed

In a major success for the law enforcement agencies, fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 60.58 Lakh were seized in Guwahati. One person has been arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 60.58 Lakh In Guwahati
Man Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 60.58 Lakh In Guwahati | Image: ANI
