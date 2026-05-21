Falta Repolling Underway: Inside Massive Security Fortress, EVM Tampering Chaos, And Jahangir Khan's Exit- What We Know

New Delhi: West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency is heading back to the polls today (May 21) following an unprecedented directive from the Election Commission.

The regulatory body ordered fresh voting for the seat after determining that the initial election suffered from grave allegations of voter subversion and democratic interference during the April 29 polling phase.

While the constituency had already cast its ballots, those results were ultimately annulledby EC to pave the way for today's re-polling.

Inside the Security Blitz

As per reports, to counter previous irregularities, the Election Commission has significantly reinforced the constituency's security framework, nearly doubling the deployment of forces for the re-poll.

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Each polling booth will now be manned by eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, doubling the security presence from the April 29 vote when only four personnel were stationed per booth.

According to a poll official, around 35 companies of central forces will be deployed across Falta's 285 polling booths to ensure a smooth voting process, with 30 quick response teams standing by to handle any disturbances immediately.

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Furthermore, the Election Commission has heavily tightened surveillance by installing three web cameras per booth- two inside and one outside- to provide live webcasting of the polling process and its surrounding areas.

Why Falta Votes Again

The Election Commission stated that reports from observers highlighted concerns regarding voter intimidation, the presence of unauthorized individuals inside polling stations, and potential evidence of tampering.

Officials said the Commission reviewed detailed submissions from ground-level authorities, observers and available records after declaring earlier poll 'void'.

On the polling day, BJPs Debangshu Panda alleged that at Falta's booth number 177, the EVM button corresponding to the BJP candidate had been obstructed with adhesive tape. After central security forces arrived and cleared the tape, the voting process was allowed to continue.

Subsequently, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that white adhesive tape had been used to obscure the party's symbol at booth numbers 144 and 189 in Falta. Citing these irregularities, he called for an immediate re-poll in the constituency.

The complaints also cited buttons being marked with adhesive substances, ink, black tape, and even perfume, alongside booth jamming and rigging.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that any booth where taping of EVM buttons was verified would undergo repolling, stating, “If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll”.

As per reports, following scrutiny by special observer Subrata Gupta, the EC found that irregularities were not isolated. Out of 77 complaints of EVM tampering from four constituencies, 32 were from Falta alone.

The observers also flagged disturbing findings, including CCTV cameras being switched off in multiple polling stations, preventing real-time monitoring. Invoking Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission declared the April 29 polling in Falta void and ordered repolling across all 285 stations to ensure a free and fair election.

Candidate Who Walked Away

In a surprising twist, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan pulled out of the Falta re-poll contest on Tuesday, pointing to the special package announced for the constituency by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as his reason for withdrawing.

Khan said, "I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21."

While Jahangir Khan publicly claimed he withdrew because of the Chief Minister's promises of a "special package" for Falta, TMC has distanced itself from the decision, terming it a personal choice made under "pressure".

What BJP has to say

Debangshu Panda, the BJP candidate for Falta, expressed absolute certainty about winning today's re-poll, predicting a sweeping victory for his party by a margin of 100,000 to 150,000 votes.

Speaking to the media, Panda alleged that extensive voting irregularities- including booth manipulation and voter intimidation- had plagued parts of the constituency during the initial election. He noted that the Election Commission ordered the May 21 re-poll directly in response to formal complaints lodged by the BJP.

"We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where tape was placed over the BJP symbol... They even rotated cameras in some of the booths... Yesterday, they made a decision on our demand and declared a repoll on 21st May... In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes," Panda stated.

‘Jhukenge Nahi…’: Suvendu Mocks Khan

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Falta ahead of repolling, CM Suvendu Adhikari mocked Khan with his self-styled name "Pushpa", while stating that Khan would not have won in the re-elections anyway.

"You were so close to Bhaipo (nephew). You would not have won. Pushpa had said, "Jhukenge nahi." Today, Pushpa is saying, "I am leaving."...After 10 years, you have received this opportunity to vote. We need your votes 100%. This CM will do everything for you," he said.

When will voting take place?