BREAKING: Farmers Won't Resume Delhi March Tomorrow, says Farm Leader Pandher

Chandigarh: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no 'jatha' (group) of farmers will resume foot march to Delhi on Tuesday.

He accused the Centre of being confused on how the protesters should proceed to the national capital.

Pandher said next course of action will be decided in a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Tuesday.

"No 'jatha' will be going tomorrow," Pandher said.

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points separately on Monday, Pandher claimed that the BJP-led Centre was "confused" after farmers decided to march on foot to the national capital.

“Now Central minister Manohal Lal Khattar is saying farmers should come by other vehicles. When Khattar was the chief minister of Haryana, he used to say that farmers should come on foot,” he said.

"Earlier, the entire BJP was objecting to farmers going by tractor trolleys to Delhi. The government is confused on what to say and what not to say. This is lowering the credibility of the government among people," Pandher said at Shambhu.

Earlier, Union Minister Khattar was asked about the farmers' protest and responded, saying, "No one is stopping them from going to Delhi, but there is a proper way to do it. There’s no benefit in protesting in this manner."

When it was mentioned that the farmers intended to walk, Khattar took a swipe at them, pointing out that there are plenty of vehicles available and they could use those instead.

In Khanauri, Pandher criticized Khattar's remarks.

"Khattar is claiming there's no restriction on farmers going to Delhi and that they can use other vehicles. When he was the Chief Minister, he used to tell farmers to abandon their tractor trolleys and walk," he said.

"Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has said they would welcome farmers coming on foot to Delhi. The Haryana Agriculture Minister also stated they would greet farmers walking, while Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is urging farmers to seek permission from Delhi Police before heading there," Pandher continued.

He added that the statements from central and Haryana ministers were inconsistent, as they appeared confused about what position to take.

Farmer leaders at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders pointed out that when farmers attempted to travel to Delhi with their tractors and trolleys, BJP leaders and central ministers objected. Now, they questioned why there was any issue with their plan to march on foot.