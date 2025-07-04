BREAKING: Fire At Rice Mill In Gujarat's Kheda

Updated 4 July 2025 at 16:32 IST
Kheda: Fire at rice mill in Gujarat's Kheda. Fire tenders rushed to the site.
A fire broke out in the warehouse of a rice mill in Kheda. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.
Rice mill is located in front of Ambika Complex in the area. The fire was so intense that a cloud of smoke was visible up to two kilometers away, causing panic in the entire market area.
It's a developing news. Follow for more updates.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 July 2025 at 15:43 IST