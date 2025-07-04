BREAKING: Fire At Rice Mill In Gujarat's Kheda

Kheda: Fire at rice mill in Gujarat's Kheda. Fire tenders rushed to the site.

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a rice mill in Kheda. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

Rice mill is located in front of Ambika Complex in the area. The fire was so intense that a cloud of smoke was visible up to two kilometers away, causing panic in the entire market area.