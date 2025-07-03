BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Delhi Trauma Centre

Updated 3 July 2025 at 17:22 IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday afternoon. According to Delhi fire officials, the blaze originated after a transformer unit caught fire, filling parts of the building with smoke. Delhi Fire Services officials confirmed that five fire tenders were dispatched immediately to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining areas of the Trauma Centre.
As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
This is a developing story, Republic will update as and when information comes in…
Published 3 July 2025 at 16:31 IST