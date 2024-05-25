Updated May 25th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area
A fire broke out inside a factory situated in the JW Puri locality in the Mundka Industrial Area of the national capital around 4:30pm on Saturday.
A fire broke out inside a factory situated in the JW Puri locality in the Mundka Industrial Area of the national capital around 4:30pm on Saturday. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: A fire broke out inside a factory situated in the JW Puri locality of the Mundka Industrial Area in the national capital around 4:30pm on Saturday, Republic has learnt. A total of 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published May 25th, 2024 at 18:29 IST