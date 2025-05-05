VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out Near Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Firefighting Underway

Updated May 5th 2025, 13:42 IST
Ujjain: A fire broke out near the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday afternoon, creating panic among devotees and staff. The blaze started around 12 PM on the roof of a facility center near Gate No. 1 of the temple complex.
The fire reportedly began on the roof of the facility center, where the control room of the Pollution Control Board is located. Smoke was first seen rising from the area, and within minutes, flames were shooting up into the sky. The fire spread quickly, causing chaos among visitors and employees nearby.
As soon as the fire was reported, fire trucks, police teams, and administrative officials rushed to the scene. Firefighters faced challenges in bringing the fire under control, but their efforts helped prevent further damage. Police also evacuated devotees from the area to ensure everyone's safety.
Taking the incident seriously, the Ujjain Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) arrived at the site to oversee the relief and rescue operations. They monitored the situation closely and gave necessary instructions to their teams. Officials assured the public that the situation would soon be brought under full control.
Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. However, officials have said that a detailed investigation will be conducted to confirm the exact cause. Technical teams and police have already begun the probe. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, as people were evacuated in time.
The control room contained several important electronic devices and documents, and there is a possibility that some of them were damaged in the fire. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage.
Despite the incident, the Mahakaleshwar Temple remains open to devotees. The temple management and administration have reassured the public that the temple is safe and all worship activities are continuing as usual. They have urged people not to panic, adding that all efforts are being made to control the situation and ensure safety.
Published May 5th 2025, 13:30 IST