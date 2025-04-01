Fire Breaks Out At Anarkali Building And DDA Shopping Complex In Jhandewalan

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at the Anarkali Building and DDA Shopping Complex in Delhi’s Jhandewalan. On information, the local police and teams of firefighters rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. According to the Delhi Police, the fire has spread to a few vehicles parked nearby. As yet there is no official confirmation of any persons being trapped inside the buildings.

According to reports, the fire spread quickly engulfing several vehicles parked nearby. The fire seemed to spread rapidly, fueled by unknown factors. The Delhi Police confirmed that some vehicles had caught fire, but fortunately, there were no immediate reports of anyone trapped inside the buildings.

Fire Officer SK Dua stated, "We received a call at 2.27 PM about a fire in the Jhandewalan Extension area. Fire engines were dispatched, and given the severity of the fire, it was categorized as medium. A total of 25 fire trucks were involved in extinguishing the fire." He asserted that the prompt response from the fire department undoubtedly prevented the situation from escalating further.

The fire tenders and personnel worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control, facing scorching heat and thick smoke.

After an intense battle, the fire was finally brought under control. Fire Officer SK Dua confirmed, "The fire is now completely under control, and cooling operations are underway. Currently, there are no casualty reports, but we will conduct a thorough check and inform you if anything arises."

As the situation returns to normal, authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The probe aims to determine the origin of the blaze and identify any potential safety lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The local community has expressed relief that no casualties were reported.