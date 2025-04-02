BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Car in South Delhi’s MG Road

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a car near MG Road in South Delhi on Wednesday. Two fire tenders are currently on the spot, working to control the blaze.

Authorities have confirmed that a dousing operation is underway, and no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire occurred earlier in the day in a vehicle parked near MG Road. Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the spread of the flames, and the situation is now under control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, although no injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple Fire Incidents in Delhi

This incident follows a major fire in Dwarka, South West Delhi, earlier in the day. A fire broke out in a garage in Sector 23, Dwarka, during the early hours of Wednesday, damaging nearly a dozen cars.

The owner of the automobile workshop, Ritik, stated that 10-12 cars were destroyed in the fire, which reportedly began late last night. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with no injuries reported in the incident.