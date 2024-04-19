Updated April 19th, 2024 at 19:41 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Kalamgaon
Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon village in Thane's Shahapur. | Image:ANI
Pune: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Kalamgaon village in Thane's Shahapur. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The reason for the fire is yet to be determined.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 19:33 IST