BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Kalamgaon

A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon village in Thane's Shahapur. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Pune: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Kalamgaon village in Thane's Shahapur. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Shahpur, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wqw0Tv5TWw — ANI (@ANI)

The reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

Advertisement

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.