Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on a Delhi Metro at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Monday leading to a major chaos at the station. Several videos and photos surfaced on social media showing a major fire on the top of a metro stationed at the platform of Rajiv Chowk on blue line. On information of the fire, the metro authorities and security personnel called the fire department personnel and the fire was doused off.

The incident took place in a metro heading towards Vaishali from Dwarka at around 6.21 pm on Monday. Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Service (DMRC) issued a statement in context with the viral videos and photos of the incident.

Advertisement

In its statement, the DMRC stated, “In reference to a viral video in which a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train, this is to clarify that the incident pertains to a train at Rajiv Chowk station heading towards Vaishali around 6.21 pm today.”

“The extant incident was the case of pantograph flashing which occurs at times due to some external material getting stuck between OHE and pantograph and pose no safety threat or hazard to passengers,” the DMRC said.

Advertisement

The affected pantograph was immediately put out of service and the train continued its onward journey as usual after around 5 minutes of troubleshooting with remaining pantographs of the train.

A probe has been initiated into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

