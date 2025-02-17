sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 16:34 IST, February 17th 2025

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Empty Camp at Maha Kumbh Mela Area in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Fire: A Fire broke out on Monday in an empty camp in Sector 8 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Empty Camp at Maha Kumbh Mela Area in Prayagraj | Image: Republic world breaking news

Maha Kumbh Fire: A Fire broke out on Monday in an empty camp in Sector 8 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, as reported by news agency ANI. 

More details awaited.

Published 16:34 IST, February 17th 2025