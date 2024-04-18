Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire flamed a paying guest (PG) in the Hari Nagar area of West Delhi on Wednesday, leaving several students residing in the building trapped. The incident took place on April 17 at a PG located in the Hari Nagar police station area. According to the sources, the students residing in the PG had to jump off from the building to save their lives, which caused injuries to some of them. On information, the local police along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

During the incident, no one reportedly got injured in the incident. The rescue operation was underway at the spot. The fire fighters along with the local police rescued the students trapped in the building.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) stated that the information regarding the fire incident was received by the police at around 2 pm at House No.- BE 373 located in Hari Nagar area of West Delhi.

It was stated that a fire had broken out on the second floor of the building in Hari Nagar, which apparently broke out due to a short circuit. On information, a few fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated.

It is being said that a few students jumped from the building to save themselves from the building fire, while several others were trying to jump. However, when the fire fighters reached the spot, they urged the students from jumping off and immediately initiated a rescue operation to save them.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a house in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi. Fire tenders at the spot.



(Source: Local) https://t.co/TybYjsYx6V pic.twitter.com/ktCeREOf5V — ANI (@ANI)

Apart from spraying water to control the fire, the fire brigade personnel rescued the children from the building usings ladders.

As per police no one reported injured as of now.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.





