BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out on Hisar Express Near Tirupati, Vande Bharat Train Stops in Time

BREAKING: A sudden fire broke out on the Hisar Express near Tirupati railway station on Monday, causing panic among passengers and disrupting rail services in the area. The train, which was running from Rajasthan to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, witnessed flames spreading rapidly through one of its coaches, prompting an immediate emergency response from railway officials. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. A Vande Bharat train passing on a parallel track reportedly stopped on time, avoiding any further escalation of the incident.