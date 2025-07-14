BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out on Hisar Express Near Tirupati, Vande Bharat Train Stops in Time

Updated 14 July 2025 at 16:07 IST
BREAKING: A sudden fire broke out on the Hisar Express near Tirupati railway station on Monday, causing panic among passengers and disrupting rail services in the area. The train, which was running from Rajasthan to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, witnessed flames spreading rapidly through one of its coaches, prompting an immediate emergency response from railway officials. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. A Vande Bharat train passing on a parallel track reportedly stopped on time, avoiding any further escalation of the incident.
This incident comes just a day after a major fire broke out on a crude oil freight train near Thiruvallur, disrupting rail traffic along the busy Chennai–Arakkonam route. The blaze caused widespread delays and cancellations, sparking panic among early morning commuters and prompting a massive emergency response from railway and fire service teams.
Published 14 July 2025 at 16:00 IST