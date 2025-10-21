Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, No Casualties Reported

Updated 21 October 2025 at 16:08 IST

BREAKING: Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out near Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Gate No. 31 on Tuesday afternoon. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot, blaze doused within 20 minutes, no injuries reported.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
BREAKING: Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, No Casualties Reported
BREAKING: Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, No Casualties Reported | Image: X

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, calling for a swift response from officials, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel said. 

Officials say that at 1:51 pm, they received a call about the incident, which started from household items on the ground floor of a two-story building.

According to the official, the fire was contained in 20 minutes after five fire engines were sent to the scene right away. The incident did not result in any documented casualties or injuries.

Five fire crews were hurried to the scene. By 2:15 p.m., the fire was under control, according to the DFS official.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 21 October 2025 at 16:01 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source