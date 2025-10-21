BREAKING: Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, calling for a swift response from officials, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel said.

Officials say that at 1:51 pm, they received a call about the incident, which started from household items on the ground floor of a two-story building.

According to the official, the fire was contained in 20 minutes after five fire engines were sent to the scene right away. The incident did not result in any documented casualties or injuries.