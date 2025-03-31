Fire Engulfs Makkar Multispeciality Hospital In Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Sunday night, leading the people at the hospital in major chaos. The fire at the Makkar Multispeciality Hospital left several patients and their family members trapped. On information, the police teams from Laxmi Nagar Police Station and nearby police stations rushed to the spot along with a team of Delhi Fire Service and initiated a rescue operation. As per officials, several fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital, a prominent healthcare institution in Laxmi Nagar. According to the locals the scene at the site were chaotic, with flames engulfing a portion of the hospital building. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials suspect an electrical malfunction may have been the trigger.

The Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying four fire tenders to the scene. The firefighters were working tirelessly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the hospital. The rescue operation is being led by experienced personnel, who are prioritizing the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.

Fire Officer Deepak Hooda confirmed that the fire was confined to the ground floor and has been successfully extinguished. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The fire incident occurred at a hospital, raising concerns about fire safety and emergency preparedness. The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire and promptly dispatched personnel to the scene. Fire Officer Deepak Hooda stated, "We received a call regarding a fire at a hospital. The fire was on the ground floor and it has been doused. There are no injuries." The fire department's prompt response ensured that the situation was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire Officer Deepak Hooda mentioned, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained." Authorities will work to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.