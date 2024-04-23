The official working in the social welfare department was shot dead by terrorists while he was returning from a mosque in Shahdra Shareef area of Rajouri. | Image:Republic Digital

Srinagar: More than a week after intelligence agencies flagged security concerns in the Valley, a government official working in the social welfare department was shot dead by terrorists while he was returning from a mosque in the Shahdra Shareef area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late Monday evening, Republic has learnt.

According to preliminary information, four suspected terrorists were in the area when the attack took place.

The area has been cordoned off and further searches are underway.

Incidentally, the attack comes just a day after security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a district village, leading to the recovery of eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two wireless sets, and some ammunition.

The recovered material was in a highly-rusted condition, indicating that the hideout was in use when terrorists were operating in the district before it was freed of militancy over two decades ago, news agency PTI had reported, citing officials.

Officials told PTI that the police, assisted by the Army, had launched a search operation at the Azmatabad village in Thannamandi area, 30 kms from Rajouri, and had unearthed the hideout.

Three magazines of AK-47 rifle, 102 rounds of ammunition, one charger, and two wireless sets were among the other items reportedly seized during the operation.