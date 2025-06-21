Flight Carrying Indian Students From Iran Lands In Delhi

New Delhi: A special evacuation flight carrying 290 Indian students mostly from Jammu and Kashmir landed in Delhi late Friday night, marking the successful commencement of Operation Sindhu, India’s mission to bring its citizens back from war-hit Iran and Israel.

The flight was operated by Iranian airline Mahan Air and arranged by New Delhi after Iran made an exception to open its airspace for three such evacuation flights.

Iran Makes Special Gesture Amid Conflict

In a humanitarian gesture, the Iranian government lifted its airspace restrictions to allow three Indian evacuation flights, despite the ongoing hostilities with Israel.

This is the first of the three operations, with approximately 1,000 Indians expected to be evacuated in total. The evacuated students had been shifted from Tehran to Mashhad following Israeli missile attacks.

"We consider Indians as our own people," said Mohammad Javad Hosseini, deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy.

"Iran’s airspace is closed, but because of this issue, we are making arrangements to open it for the safe passage of Indian nationals."

Emotional Homecoming for Families

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for ensuring the students’ safe return.

“Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return,” the group said in a statement.

Two More Flights Scheduled, Over 10,000 Indians in Iran

Another evacuation flight is expected to arrive in Delhi from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 AM, with a third flight scheduled later on Saturday. Indian officials have said that more flights may be organised in the coming days depending on the situation and the number of citizens opting for repatriation. Mr. Hosseini said nearly 10,000 Indians currently reside in Iran.

On Thursday, another group of 110 Indian students was routed via Armenia and Doha before reaching Delhi.

Operation Sindhu Launched Amid Middle East Crisis