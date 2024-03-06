Advertisement

Guna: In an unfortunate incident, a training aircraft crashed near the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, confirmed sources, adding that the woman pilot suffered severe injuries.

The plane reportedly took off from Sagar region and faced technical glitches near the Guna airstrip. In swift response to the situation, the woman pilot sought permission to land the aircraft at the Guna airstrip.

During landing of the aircraft, the plane crashed, injuring the woman pilot severely. The training aircraft pilot was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, claimed officials.

Three years ago, a similar incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh when a training aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar region of Bhopal on March 27, 2021. Three pilots were injured in the incident.

This plane which took off from Bhopal enroute to Guna suffered technical problems, leading into its crash in the Bishankhedi village near Aerocity.