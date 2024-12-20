Published 12:34 IST, December 20th 2024
BREAKING: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala Dies at 89
Former Chief Minister of Haryana and INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala has passed away at the age of 89 in Gurugram.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Dies at 89 | Image: X
Gurugram: Om Prakash Chautala, former Chief Minister of Haryana and INLD leader has passed away at the age of 89. The senior politician breathed his last in his residence in Gurugram. Om Prakash Chautala served as the Haryana CM for four terms, his last term being till 2005.
(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:39 IST, December 20th 2024