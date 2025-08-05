Satya Pal Malik - The Rebel Politician - Dies at 79. Condolences Pour In

New Delhi: Satya Pal Malik, veteran politician and former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir - died on Monday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. His death marks the end of a long and eventful public life that saw him play key roles during several critical junctures in India's political history. He was in news for taking a stand for the protesting farmers and held a sizeable clout in the Jat community.

He passed away around 1 PM today while undergoing medical treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

Born on July 24, 1946, Malik was best known for serving as the 10th and last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, a period that witnessed the historic abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, exactly six years before his passing. His tenure in Jammu and Kashmir came at a time of major constitutional and political transition, and he remained a central figure throughout the process.

Before his J&K appointment, Malik served as the Governor of Bihar from 2017 to 2018 and briefly held additional charge as Governor of Odisha in 2018. Post-J&K, he was appointed Governor of Goa, and later, the 21st Governor of Meghalaya, a position he held until October 2022.

Malik began his political journey in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1974–77) and later served two terms in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh (1980–1989). He was also elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Aligarh (1989–91) as a Janata Dal member.

Throughout his career, he was known for his forthright opinions and cross-party credibility. Even after holding gubernatorial posts, Malik often made headlines for his candid commentary on national issues, earning both praise and criticism.